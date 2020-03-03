Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, suspended Utete Omo Osagie, the Obadolagbonyi of Benin from palace activities over misconduct.

Osagie, last week, led an Osokpikan society to lay a curse on someone’s premises without the permission of the Benin monarch.

Addressing newsmen on the authority of the Benin monarch, Osaro Idah, said Osagie acted on his own volition and not for the interest of the palace.

Ewuare II said the palace has no hand in whatever happened, adding that Osokpikan society is the property of the palace and that the group should have taken permission from the palace before embarking on laying a curse on another man’s premises

“On Saturday last week, a certain group known as Osokpikan, owned by the palace, was led by a chief to a certain premises in Benin, to put a curse on an event which he has no right to do.

“That group, Osokpikan, belongs to this palace and the only authority to such action is Oba of Benin. In this instance, neither did they seek the permission of the palace nor take permission from the palace before going to perform such act,” the Benin monarch said.

The monarch said Osagie has over stepped his bounds and has therefore been suspended from the palace.

“Subsequently, Oba of Benin has hereby dissociated himself and the palace from that event and the chief who led them, Osagie, the Obadolagbonyi of Benin, has been suspended from palace activities till further notice.”