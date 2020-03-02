Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has suspended Chief Utete Omo Osagie, the Obadolagbonyi of Benin from palace activities over alleged misconduct.

Recall that Chief Utete Omo Osagie, last week, led an Osokpikan society to lay a curse on someone’s premises without the permission of the Benin monarch.

Addressing newsmen on the authority of the Benin monarch, Chief Osaro Idah, said Chief Utete acted on his own volition and in the interest of the palace.

“His Royal Majesty said the palace had no hand in whatever happened,” he said, adding that Osokpikan society is the property of the palace and that the group should have taken permission from the palace before embarking on laying a curse on another man’s premises

“On Saturday last week, a certain group known as Osokpikan, owned by the palace, was led by a chief to a certain premises in Benin, to put a curse on an event which he has no right to do.

“That group, Osokpikan, belongs to this palace and the only authority to such action is His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin.

“In this instance, neither did they seek the permission of the palace nor take permission from the palace before going to perform such act,” the Benin monarch said.

The monarch said Chief Osagie had over stepped his bounds and had, therefore, been suspended from the palace.

“Subsequently, His Majesty, the Oba of Benin, has hereby dissociated himself and the palace from that event and the chief who led them; Chief Utete Omo Osagie, the Obadolagbonyi of Benin, has been suspended from palace activities till further notice.

“For such thing to happen in Benin, they have to seek the permission of the Oba of Benin, otherwise it is null and void.

“Omo Osagie is also hereby suspended from Osokpikan society,” Chief Idah said.

‎