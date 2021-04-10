From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following an invasion by miscreants, the North-West Zonal Congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held at the Kaduna International Trade Fair ground on Saturday has ended in disarray.

It is not clear what caused the chaotic situation, but there are insinuations that supporters of key election contenders were responsible for the development that led to the destruction of ballot boxes and chairs.

The major contenders for the position of National Vice Chairman, North-West include Sen Bello Hayatudeen Gwarzo, Aminu Wali, and a candidate of former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

A source who spoke in confidence told Sunday Sun that supporters loyal to Musa Kwamkwaso were responsible for the chaotic situation at the congress.

Another source indicated that political thugs had already taken over the venue even before the commencement of the congress and ‘when they foresaw the possibility of their leader losing out, they became aggressive and turned things upside down.

‘Some miscreants from Kwankwasiyya group, Kano, disrupted the PDP North West congress against the aspiration of just a loyal PDP member from Kano who is not in their group,’ the source said.