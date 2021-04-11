From Sola Ojo, Kaduna
The North-West Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held at Kaduna International Trade Fair ground, yesterday, ended in disarray following massive invasion of the venue by miscreants.
There were insinuations that supporters of key contenders were responsible for the unfortunate development that led to the destruction of ballot boxes and chairs.
Major contenders for the position of National Vice Chairman, Northwest included, Senator Bello Hayatudeen Gwarzo, Aminu Wali and a candidate of former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.
A source who spoke with Sunday Sun noted that political thugs had already taken over the venue even before the commencement of the congress. When they foresaw the possibility of their leader losing out, they became aggressive and turned things upside down,” the source said.
