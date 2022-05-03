By Steve Agbota

The Council of Maritime Truck Union and Associations (COMTUA) has alleged that thugs around Amuwo Odofin Local government Area of Lagos State have turned to kidnap over the failure of maritime truck drivers to yield to extortion demands.

A letter written to the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, by the President of COMTUA, Mr Adeyinka Aroyewun, which was sighted by the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday revealed the illegal activities of thugs around Amuwo Odofin Local government Area.

In the letter, he alleged that the thugs kidnapped one of COMTUA members for failure to yield to their demand.

He said its member was wounded badly and has since been on admission after police rescued him.

Aroyewun, while commending the commissioner of police informed that after the police raided the area where the thugs were operating, he said the said thugs were arrested with pump action guns and bullets found on them.

COMTUA, while appreciating the Nigerian Police, commended the professional conduct of the police under the FESTAC division led by the DPO, CSP Balogun.

The COMTUA President expressed hope that the act of professionalism displayed by the Police is sustained and pleaded that the arrested suspects are prosecuted appropriately to serve as deterrent to others.

“COMTUA wishes to acknowledge the prompt action of the Police at the FESTAC division in responding to our distress call against the illegal activities of thugs in and around Amuwo Odofin Local government Area.

“These thugs kidnapped one of our members for failure to yield to their extortion demand. He was wounded badly and has since been on admission after police secured his release from the thugs.

“The area was raided by the police and many of the said thugs were arrested with pump action gun and bullets found on them. We sincerely appreciate the professional role and conduct of the police under your command, especially the FESTAC division, led by the DPO, CSP Balogun.

“We hope this act of professionalism is sustained. However, we appeal with your office to ensure that the arrested suspects are prosecuted appropriately to serve as deterrent to others,” he said.