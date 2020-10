Miscreants, yesterday, took over the protest in Jos, Plateau State and burnt several cars and shops at the Ahmadu Bello Way.

The irate youths, who inflicted pains and agony on innocent residents also looted shops at Ahmadu Bello Way and neighbouring communities.

Plateau youths had came out enmasse to continue with the protest for the total disbursement of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) in Plateau State.