teve Agbota

Investigations by the the Lagos Area Office of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has unearthed more facts about the boat mishap which occurred last Saturday in the Lagos Lagoon, between Badore in Ajah and Egbin, Ikorodu Lagos.

In a statement, yesterday, NIWA confirmed that the ill-fated boat designed to take not more than 10 persons had 21 persons, on board and none of them wore life jackets.

Following the accident, three persons survived, 10 bodies were recovered, while eight are still missing.

The agency said coordinated rescue efforts and investigations were ongoing.

It said the jetty at Badore, owned and run by the Itom community, is substandard, adding that it has previously been sealed by NIWA.

Meanwhile, NIWA said it has arrested all persons deemed culpable under extant laws, for prosecution to serve as a deterrent against such gross violations in the future.