Romanus Okoye

A boat owner, Elebiju Happiness, yesterday appeared before Lagos High Court, sitting in Ikeja and was later remanded in the correctional center over boat mishap that occurred around the waterfront community of Ilashe on July 2020.

He was arraigned on a 10-court charge bothering on involuntary manslaughter contrary to section 224 and punishable under 229 of the criminal laws of Lagos state 2015

According to the state prosecutor and the Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, Happiness carried more passengers in excess of the boat’s capacity, which made it capsize.

She described the act as illegal activities of boat operators. The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him.

Thereafter, Adeyemi requested the defendant be remanded in the prison and also asked for a trial date.

She also informed the court that the prosecution has 13 witnesses that will testify.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso adjourned till August 27 for commencement of trial.