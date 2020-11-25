Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected] 08063768550, 07054965005

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has charged media professionals to utilise their platforms to change the negative falsehoods and misinformation peddled about the health and safety implications of deploying 5G technology.

Danbatta stated this during the capacity building training for members of Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) in Lagos last weekend.

Danbatta, who was represented by Dr. Ike Adinde, director, Public Affairs, NCC, stated that the misrepresentation of 5G technology had the potential of derailing the launch of the technology in the country.

According to him, “Many Nigerians, including citizens in more civilized countries, were hooked on the notion that the introduction of 5G technology was the reason behind the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

“This misconception was even made worse because those saddled with the responsibility of informing, educating and enlightening the average Nigerian telecom consumers were also bereft of the knowledge of this new technology and hitched a ride on the band wagon of doubters.

“This is the reason why training such as this is necessary for members of NITRA who have continued to cover the ICT industry in Nigeria. We will ensure that the NCC maintains this training periodically for our crucial stakeholders in the media to ensure that the information that reaches the average Nigerian is accurate and timely.

“It is our duty and responsibility to ensure that whatever we want to introduce to the Nigerian telecoms space is well understood by Nigerians and all those who make use of our telecoms services”.

Danbatta further applauded members of NITRA for working assiduously in providing coverage for the commission’s activities, as well as providing a platform for its various narratives in terms of the policy initiatives and actions taken to support the national economy.

“Without your continuous cooperation, understanding and professionalism, the Nigerian audience would not have been properly informed about the activities of the NCC”.

He explained that in 2019 the commission undertook trial of 5G in selected locations within the country in collaboration with an Operator, adding that The trial, among others was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present.

“The Commission also has an ongoing engagement with the academia while at the same time funding 5G related research projects, all in a bid to ensure the nation is provided with the best in terms of research findings and policy input to drive the implementation and deployment of 5G technology in Nigeria”.

He added that the Commission only recently published the Draft Consultation Document on the Deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) Mobile Technology in Nigeria