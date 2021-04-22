After a rigorous process and several postponements, a beauty queen has emerged at the Miss Abia State Beauty Pageant, which held on April 11, 2021.

The new queen, Chikodinaka Agidi Roseline, went home with a brand new car and N200,000, among other prizes.

The pageant was organised by Hands Across the Globe Foundation, a non-profit organization with bias for service to humanity, in conjunction with Gees Concept Modeling Company, and the state government to mentor young people in character and composure.

The pageant was devoid of any exposure of body parts associated with swimsuits and catwalk. Aside from the star price of a car, cash and modelling contracts, Miss Chikodinaka also won a seven-day holiday trip to Dubai and support in America.

The state government, while announcing the new queen at Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, venue of the contest, said Miss Chikodinaka would act as an ambassador and a role model to the younger generation.

The first and second runners-up went home won N200,000 and N150,000 scholarship, respectively.

The pageant was organised in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Office of the SSA to the Governor on Arts and Culture and Ambassadors for Hands Across the Globe Foundation

Many have argued that beauty and physical endowments are an integral part of the selection process but much emphasis was on the charisma, character, carriage, composure and communication skills of the contestants.

To qualify, contestants must hail from Abia State or must have resided in the state for two year or more to be selected as a representatives for each council.

Earlier, the regional pageant had produced three regional queens for Abia North, Abia South and Abia Central.