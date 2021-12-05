The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says the ongoing Miss Africa Pageant would further unite Africa, discourage indecent dress culture, promote tourism and empower the Africa woman.

Mr Austine Elemue, the Special Assistant on Media to the FCT Minister of State, made the explanation in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 61 delegates from different African countries, have arrived in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, to participate in the pageant.

Receiving the delegates at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Secretary of FCT Social Development Secretariat, Mrs Hadiza Kabir, said the essence of the pageant is to discourage indecent dressing culture and promote tourism potentials in the FCT.

Represented by the Director, Administration and Finance of the secretariat, Dr. Kevin Ike, Mrs Kabir explained that the event is a social integration programme with the theme; “Uniting Africa, Discouraging Indecent Dress Culture, Promoting Tourism and Empowering the Africa Woman.”

She said that the objective is also to bring the African youths to interact with the youths in FCT in order to champion youth empowerment, employment generation, wealth creation and value reorientation.

“This 9th edition of the pageant will keep the delegates in Abuja for the next 14 days. And the essence is to promote black integration.

“The FCT minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who is a social engineer, decided to bring Africans together, especially the youths, in order to make Abuja the real melting point of social integration in Africa., and to send a strong message to the world that beauty does not lie in nude dressing.

“You know we are just coming out of COVID-19 pandemic and most people in Africa are afraid to talk and relate to themselves, especially among youths.”

On her part, Ajoke Ajoke, Miss University, African Nigeria, said the programme is geared towards preventing rape and violence against women as well as promoting women empowerment. (NAN)

