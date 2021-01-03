Organisers of Miss Football Nigeria pageant say they planned to include the country’s foreign and home-based female footballers in the contest for its Football Ambassadors Awards for 2021, Moses Ebahor, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the pageant. has said.

In a statement on Sunday, in Abuja, Ebahor said the players would be included in the contest for their outstanding performances in their various clubs, just as the pageant aimed to also make football attractive and entertaining to the female folk.

Ebahor said apart from honouring deserving distinguished Nigerians with Football Ambassadors awards, they also planned to make the pageant a source of motivation for female footballers and those willing to play the game.

“Miss Football Nigeria pageant is poised to redefine Nigeria football with entertainment, and it is an avenue for models, girls, ladies to inculcate moral values, discipline and ability to attract them to sports, especially football.

“As part of the activities to mark our fifth year Anniversary, which took place in December 2020, we honoured some distinguished Nigerians that have contributed to the development of sports and human capacity in Nigeria.

“The recipients include Hon. Stella Oketete, APC National Woman Leader/Executive Director Business Development, Nexim Bank; Chief Isaac Balami, Chairman, 7 Stars Groups; Hajiya Fatima Abbas Hassan, General Manager NTA Abuja (Unity Station), and Bash Ali, World Boxing Champion.

“Others who received the Football Ambassadors Award are Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed, FCT APC Woman Leader; Engr. Rotimi Omoboriowo, Chairman Rotiphet Construction Company and Mr Chinedu Obialo, Chairman Neduprize Nigeria Limited.

“Mr Azania Omo Agege, Senior Special Assistant on Youth and Sports to the Deputy Senate President, Dr Sowho Akpos Darlington, CEO Liberty Multipurpose Corporative Society Limited and Mr Hussani Misari, Business development Manager, Nivea, were also honoured,” Ebahor said in the statement.

He stated that the group had entered into partnership with government media organisations like the News Agency of Nigeria, Nigeria Television Authority, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, and other private media houses, for a successful 2021 programme.

Ebahor also stated that they were already in partnership with bodies, such as the Nigeria Football Federation, Sport Writers Association of Nigeria and Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, National Youth Council of Nigeria, National Association of Nigeria Students, among others.

Miss Football Nigeria was unveiled in Abuja on Oct. 20, 2015, while its maiden awards took place on Dec. 20, same year, with 20 contestants.

Miss Blessing Peters won the first edition of Miss Football Nigeria, while Miss Precious Osita, a student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, who hails from Anambra State, was crowned the Queen for Miss Football Nigeria 2020. (NAN)