From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

One of Nigeria’s most prominent beauty queens Esther Ogechi Gabriel has successfully leveraged her public office to make an indelible impact, empowering and setting standards for young people especially girl-child across Nigeria.

“The world is on a drive for technology but what makes it more exciting is seeing young girls from my beloved state, Abia, championing technology in Nigeria and Africa generally”, says Esther who doubles as the founder of P Kanma foundation.

“It is an absolute honour being invited as a guest to speak with these young intellectuals. And being a passionate girl child advocate, who strongly believes that a sustainable society is one in which every gender has an equal opportunity for education, witnessing and being made a mentor to these beautiful young girls is a dream come through for me.

“I would like to particularly appreciate these young winners who have not just made Abia proud but Nigeria at large. Keep the candle burning, trust your gut and never be shy of doing what you like, the world will continue to celebrate your efforts,” she added.

During the programme, it was noted that for a period of 12 weeks, the girls developed different app solutions to the different problems around communities in Nigeria and emerged champions at the end.

One of the teams, Tech Icons emerged as a semi-finalist team beating other 176 apps from Nigeria to emerge as one of the six semi-finalist teams in the senior category from Nigeria.