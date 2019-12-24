As part of its commitment and contribution to foster Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the organiser of Miss Interglobal Nigeria pageant, has announced its women empowerment program for the year 2020.

In a statement delivered to our reporter by the Chief Press secretary, the program which is slated for Saturday, January 11th, at Club Vegas, Sheraton Opebi Link, Ikeja, Lagos, by 11am is designed to gather women from different walks of life to raise funds for victims of crisis and natural disasters, to raise funds for the less privileged children unable to receive education as beneficiaries of the pageant, to promote woman empowerment and children welfare and protection, to help in elevating the tourism sector of the nations of the world and to raise funds for health improvement and poverty alleviation.

According to the statement, Miss Interglobal Nigeria is poised to promote, inspire, empower and encourage all women to develop an entrepreneurial, independent and elicit life, and utilise their strength and inner qualities to impact people throughout the world.

He added that, the vision is to lead a team of intelligent and determined young women who are focused towards developing the world, providing solutions to World’s most critical problems. We do this by crowning young women who have passion for humanity, Education and the environment.

The statement revealed that; advocacy of the group is derived from the acronym PEACH, which stands for:

P – Peace amongst all Nations and Poverty Alleviation

E – Education, Environment and Empowerment

A – Advocacy against Domestic Violence

C – Climate Action

H – Health (Good Health and Wellbeing).

The event would feature; Press Conference, Unveil/Coronation and Sashing Ceremony of the Miss Interglobal Nigeria 2020 delegates, Orientation and Briefing Networking with Miss Interglobal Nigeria State Titleholders, Unveil/Coronation as the event which will launch the 2020 pageant.

