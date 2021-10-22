Miss Kasi Usani has emerged winner of this year’s Face of Niger Delta Cultural Pageant, winning a car, an endorsement deal. She would be involved in running a project with the World Kindness Initiative Nigeria (WKIN), and signed to FONDCUP Nigeria Limited and NDDC for one year.

Miss Usani, 21 years old undergraduate of Lagos State Polytechnic, represented Cross River State in the just concluded FONDCUP 2021 competition.

Miss Usani beat eight other contestants from the other Niger Delta states to emerge winner of the contest held recently at the Duellaz Event Centre, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Organised by FONDCUP Nigeria Limited, in conjunction with World Kindness Initiative Nigeria, Ethel Women Initiative, LUCHY and Mandy Foundation, it was sponsored by te Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The event which is the 2nd edition was an opportunity for aspiring models, Pageant models and young maidens within the Niger Delta region, to achieve their dreams as it was not a winner takes it all event.

It awarded two other queens, Edo state’s Miss Faith Iguodala Etinosasere, who emerged as the 1st Runner Up, She will work with telecommunication companies as the TV show host of FONDCUP project on the culture and tradition of Niger Delta region for a period of one year.

While Miss Grace Ekrakene from Delta state emerged 2nd Runner Up, with a different portfolio as face of FONDCUP Tourism, amongst others; they were as well named brand ambassadors for the organization in the year 2021/2022.

Miss Kasi Usani’s duties, as the crowned queen of Face of Niger- Delta Cultural Pageant 2021/2022, includes preaching love, kindness, peace and unity amongst the Niger Deltans.

She will show Nigerians and the world that the Niger Deltans are beautiful and hardworking people.

Speaking on the sole objective of the event, CEO of the firm, Elizabeth Efe Era said, the idea is to empower young women within the Niger Delta region, with interest to be self reliant, foster peace and unity in the region.

