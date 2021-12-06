From Chinwendu Obioha, Abuja

Folio Group, one of Nigeria’s leading multi-media conglomerates and organisers of the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant, has officially announced the 2021 edition of the country’s oldest and most prestigious beauty pageant.

This year’s pageant, according to the organisers, comes with lots of surprises and mouth-watering prizes for the winners, while maintaining global standards in line with the renowned Miss Nigeria tradition.

The winner of the 44th Miss Nigeria which will hold on December 17, 2021, at the Landmark Convention Centre, Lagos, will walk away with N10 million, one year residency in a luxury apartment, a brand new car, and lucrative brand Ambassadorship opportunities.

The Chairman, Board of Directors, Folio Group, Fidelis Anosike, in a statement promised that the contestants, partners, and the public will be treated to a truly world-class pageant like never seen before in the Nigerian pageantry landscape.

According to him, “Miss Nigeria emerged in response to the realization that, given the right platform, young Nigerian women can drive positive change and inspire other young women across the continent. And we remain committed to those values as we head into the 2021 pageant.”

The organisers declared that contestants would be required to complete the call to entry form using the online application form, and the screening process will begin from a selection of the top 120 contestants who will be further whittled down to 37 shortlisted candidates.

Subsequently, the organisers said that 18 semi-finalists would head into the Miss Nigeria boot camp and onto the grand finale from which the eventual winner will emerge.

“This year, we have worked very hard to eliminate the barriers to the contest, including the continued suspension of the registration fee and the elimination of regional auditions.

“While this is partly in response to the global public health crisis, it is also to ensure that contestants from all 36 states within the country are represented,” said Ezinne Akudo, former Miss Nigeria (2013), who also serves as Creative Director of the Miss Nigeria Organisation.

She said that the 2021 Miss Nigeria is open to beautiful young Nigerian women from all parts of the country, within the ages of 18 to 25, and with values that align with that of the organisation.

