As the crisis in Sudan spins out of control, Miss Nigeria, Chidinma Aaron, has called for peace.

In a statement made available to TS Weekend, Aaron said: “There are numerous reports on the tragic violence against protesters in Sudan as a consequence of the ouster of ex-president, Omar al-Bashir. As reported, hospitals in the capital had estimated more than 70 cases of rape and over 100 deaths.

“In the light of this, there is a pressing need to put an end to the chaos and the human rights abuses. I recognise the efforts of the media in the creation of awareness. However, more needs to be done by the media to open up this issue. This will aid in attracting all the support needed to end the violence and restore peace to the region.”

According to the beauty queen, amid the chaos, it is important to note the efforts of UNICEF and other relief organisations. Aaron said further: “There are also petitions calling for a UN investigation into the violence against protesters and calls for awareness on the issue from celebrities and public figures across the world. I urge us all to focus energy on positive efforts aimed at bettering the plight of the Sudanese people.”