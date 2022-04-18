By Moses Akaigwe

A leading automobile brand in the country, Kia, has unveiled the current Miss Nigeria Queen, Shatu Garko, as its brand ambassador.

The unveiling ceremony which was held at the Kia showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos, marked the beginning of Shatu’s brand ambassadorship with Kia Nigeria.

The ceremony came on the heels of the presentation of an all-new Kia Rio to the 18-year-old Shatu Garko, winner of the 44th edition of the prestigious Miss Nigeria contest in December, 2021.

Kia Nigeria entered into the deal with Folio Media Group, the organisers of Miss Nigeria, with a shared objective to empower young women through the beauty pageant, which is in tandem with the partnership’s aim of supporting young women across the country.

Keying into Kia’s new brand slogan of the ‘Movement that Inspires’ the partnership with Miss Nigeria seeks to provide a platform to inspire young girls to attain greatness and achieve their dreams.

Founder of Folio Media Group, the organisers of the pageant, Fidelis Anosike, said the vision was to create national empowerment and a role model that would serve as motivation for young ladies.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We want to use it to raise the voices of women. We believe that every Miss Nigeria will also take on these issues, raising the voices of women, especially as it relates to issues around the environment”, he stated.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Commenting on the collaboration at the unveiling ceremony, Marketing Manager of Kia Nigeria, Olawale Jimoh, stated: “As a socially responsible brand in Nigeria, we understand the various struggles of young ladies, particularly in Nigeria and so we strive to make sure our company support organizations that uplift and support women in the country.

“Miss Nigeria has been the epitome of promoting diversity and self-development, by providing a platform where young women can thrive and find their true confidence in themselves, in order to pursue their dreams and attain greatness. Our partnership with the pageant further demonstrates our commitment to the capacity development of people in Nigeria.”

In her remarks, newly signed Kia ambassador, Shatu Garko said, “It’s great to be part of the Kia family; a leading global brand with deep knowledge and expertise in creating technologically advanced cars and exceptional aftersales service. She continued “I am excited to be the brand ambassador of such a reliable brand as Kia, as a customer-centric brand with leading technology and impressive after-sales service in Nigeria, I’m excited and look forward to with Kia.”

Jimoh gave more insight into the partnership, stating, “Miss Nigeria is a beauty contest that is there for young Nigerian women with an aim to push them from one level to another in all aspects. We will continue to sponsor programs that ensure girls’ empowerment because it’s one of the ways we give back to society and that’s why we are here. This partnership is one of the paths to achieving our corporate social responsibility objectives and we’re proud to name Shatu Garko, the 44th Miss Nigeria Queen our brand ambassador.”