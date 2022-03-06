By Christian Agadibe

As from the next edition, winners of Miss Olamma Africa beauty pageant will go home with brand new cars.

According to the founder/CEO, Emvirtue Network and pageant organiser, Ogbuefi Emmanuel Ezima, the season 2 of the show would be a huge leap forward, building from the success of season one held last year.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In his words: “The face of pageantry in Nigeria is changing drastically. In the past, it is easy to identify a handful of platforms but now we have competitors pushing the boundaries higher. Miss Olamma Africa season 2 will make history as the first pageant to give a car each to the winner and first runner-up, and then millions of naira shared in cash prizes across different categories of winners. This milestone is designed to restore confidence in the industry and make it attractive and competitive.”

Meanwhile, the pageant is strictly for Igbo ladies between the ages of 18 and 28, and who are resident anywhere in the world.