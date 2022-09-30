By Vivian Onyebukwa

Nigeria’s representives to the 2022 Miss Teen Global Beauty International, Victor Confiance Oluebube, shone like a million stars when she emerged second runner-up at this year’s Miss Teen Global Beauty International contest, which paraded beautiful and intelligent teenagers from different countries of the world.

The grand finale, which took place at the state-of-the-art Garden Resort & Convention Center, Campina Grande, Paraiba, Brazil, on Sunday, the 25th of September, 2022, had the contestants from 17 countries coming out in three outings, namely, national costume display, swim wears, and evening gowns, respectively.

Meanwhile, earlier on, they had a preliminary show with outings such as Miss Beach Beauty Competition, national costumes displays, talents display, top model show, and dances-of-the-world, before the grand finale where the contestants were judged based on their individual performances.

Miss Oluebube, who had won the second edition of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria in Sapele, Delta State earlier in the year, gave a superlative account of herself and Nigeria, and subsequently won the awards for the Best Top Model and Best National Costume categories, respectively.

The ultimate crown popularly called the “Pink Crown”, was won by Miss Teen Global Beauty France, while Miss Teen Global Beauty Brazil, came second.

One of the highpoints of the grand finale, was when Ivaldo Lopes Ximenes, Founder and Franchise owner of Miss Teen Global Beauty International, took guests by surprise by announcing, Gwendolyn Elohor Tagbarha, National Director, Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, the Overall Best National Director for Miss Teen Global Beauty International, 2022. He then presented her with a beautifully customized Miss Teen Global Beauty International gold plated jewelry, to the admiration of audience and viewers from all over the world.

“You have consistently proven to be a very dedicated, hardworking and intelligent national director with the quality of work you put into the management of the Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria. On behalf of management and staff of Miss Teen Global Beauty International, we want to let you know that we noticed your hardwork and brilliance, and want to use this customized gold plated jewelry to appreciate and encourage you for your good works.” He said.

The Miss Teen Global Beauty International Pageant, is organized yearly, to select the most charming, beautiful, brainy and talented teenagers to represent the brand while inspiring teenage beauties from all over the world.