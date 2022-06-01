The courtesy visit of Miss Confiance Oluebube Victor, winner of the second edition of the Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, Nigeria’s biggest teen pageant with the National Director, Gwendolyn Elohor Tagbarha, her husband, Malcolm Tagbarha, her Chaperone Oge Otunyo and other dignitaries to his Imperial Majesty the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, was indeed an epoch making event.

The historic visit, which took place on the 26th of May, 2022, at the palatial residence of the highly revered monarch, was to seek for the royal blessings and support from the first class king. The Olu of Warri who normally receives visitors at the Palace, accorded Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria the very rare privilege to visit him in his residence, due to the outstanding pedigree of the MTGBN brand.

In her speech, The National Director, Gwendolyn Tagbarha, chronicled her mercurial journey as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding beauty queens that had an eventful reign without any form of scandal. She added that this motivated her to go back to the pageant industry to right the wrongs as the voice of the voiceless, having seen how the pageant industry has been debased and bastardized by unscrupulous pageant organizers and willing collaborators. She highlighted her challenges thus far and the forthcoming Miss Teen Global Beauty International, taking place in Paraiba, Brazil, from the 21st of August to 28th of August, 2022, and the need for royal blessings and prayers from Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

In his response, the king who was visibly impressed by the success stories of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria as enumerated by the National Director, acknowledged the daunting challenges in a world where majority of the youths engages in different anti-social vices. He promised that the palace will do the needful in providing necessary assistance that will enable the Miss Teen queen go to Brazil and come back to Nigeria in flying colours.

Also present during the visit are Olori Atuwatse III, wife of the Olu, Chief Brown Mene, Amb. Agbolayah Toyin, lady Diana, Hon. Florence Mene, Mrs Roli Edith Osabase, Austin Okutele, and others.

