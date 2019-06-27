Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has denied withholding 67 government vehicles after leaving office as alleged by the state chairman on recovery of government properties, Jasper Ndubuaku.

Senator Okorocha who reacted through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, also denied any member of his family including his wife was in possession of any government property or left office with the sum of N50 billion as alleged.

According to the former governor “Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s Committee on Recovery of Government Properties, Mr. Jasper Ndubuaku is claiming that the former governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, and the wife, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, left with 67 vehicles and N50 billion. They also made similar claims against appointees of the former governor and other related bodies that worked with the last administration.

“Following the claim, Okorocha has challenged the state government to make public evidence of its claim or cover their faces in shame.”