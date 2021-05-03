The missing Akwa Ibom woman, Iniobong Umoren, the Philosophy graduate of the University of Uyo, who left her home for a job interview in the outskirts of Uyo, has been confirmed dead.

Spokesperson of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Odiko MacDon, who confirmed the development, yesterday, said Miss Umoren was killed after being raped by a man who claimed he had a job for her.

MacDon, who identified the suspect as 20-year-old Uduak Akpan, also confirmed his arrest.

The suspect, said to be a serial rapist, killed the missing woman and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s house, after raping her.

“On 30/04/2021, the Command received a report on the disappearance of the victim.

“Following available leads, men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command, led by CSP Inengiye Igosi, consolidated on the initial great progress made by the DPO Uruan, SP Samuel Ezeugo, and arrested the perpetrator who confessed to have lured his victim to his house, in the guise of giving her a job, but ended up sexually and physically assaulting her which led to her death.

“To cover his tracks, he dragged and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound,” Mr MacDon said in the statement.

The body of the woman has been exhumed and deposited at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo, the police said.

“Suspect is a confessed serial rapist who has owned up to the raping of other victims. He will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation,” MacDon added.