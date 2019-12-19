Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

There was complete pandemonium in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, as a mob set a church ablaze and killed two persons, including a police officer.

The mob attacked Sotitobire Miracle Church, Akure over the allegation that the founder of the church, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, kidnapped a one-year-old child, Kolawole Gold, and allegedly buried him inside the church.

Located in the outskirt of the town, the church had since last month been enmeshed in controversy over the alleged abduction of the baby during a programme in the church.

The founder of the church was alleged to be responsible for the incident and had been invited by the state police command for interrogation.

The parents of the missing baby had continued to express worry over the incident, even as they raised the alarm over the way the state police command handled the matter.

It was learnt that the parents of the missing baby had also petitioned the Force headquarters over the development.

Trouble started in the early hours of yesterday when some irate youths bombarded the church and called for the arrest of the church founder. The mob numbering over 100 converged on the church premises and later set it ablaze despite efforts made to curtail them by the police at the scene of the incident.

Police public relations officer in the state, Mr Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said a police officer and a hoodlum were killed during the attack. He also urged the public to disregard the “rumour” that the body of the missing boy was found in the church.

Joseph said: “Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, particularly the people of Ondo State, that they should disregard the rumours making the rounds that the body of a recently declared missing boy in the state has been exhumed from Sotitobire Church in Akure. It is most unfortunate that this misleading information spearheaded by a popular TV station, ignited spontaneous reactions from the people leading to wanton destruction of properties and injuries to many.

“The church building was also set ablaze by irate youths. Some of our officers dispatched to the scene to contain the situation were pelted with stones with many of them sustaining injuries. Their patrol vehicle was also badly damaged.

“This rejoinder became necessary to disabuse the minds of many Nigerians who might have fallen for this wicked lies and propaganda. The public should also not be hoodwinked by reports that the command has abandoned the investigation of the incident, as the case file is already on the way to the DPP for legal advice.

“Notwithstanding this latest incident, more reinforcement has been sent to the scene to contain the situation.”

Meanwhile, wife of the general overseer of the church, Prophetess Bisola Alfa, has lamented the continued detention of her husband in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to her, her husband’s health has continued to deteriorate as his stay in custody continued.

She said: “Contrary to the viral news that my husband was arrested by the operatives of the DSS, he was only invited and he didn’t waste time honouring the invitation. As a matter of fact, he honoured the DSS invitation with his lawyer earlier than the expected date. We expect the DSS to have either admitted my husband to bail or charge him to court if at all there was any evidence. Some of the invited children teachers have also been detained by the DSS while the rest were released.”