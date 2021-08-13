From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ijebu Ode Muslim Community was, on Wednesday night, thrown into mourning, following the discovery of the lifeless body of an Islamic cleric, Alhaji Mushafau Bakare, in Ikangba, Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Alhaji Bakare, who was the Chief Imam of Atiba Community in Ijebuland, reportedly got missing on Tuesday, on his way to an outing within Ijebu Ode.

Efforts by his children and Islamic faithful in the town to trace his whereabouts was said to have been futile, as his mobile lines kept on ringing for hours when the search was on.

His lifeless body was, however, found inside his newly acquired Toyota Highlander, on Wednesday night, around Ikangba area in Odogbolu local government area of Ogun State.

It was learnt that his lifeless body was reportedly discovered by police officers attached to Obalende Divisional Police Office, Ijebu Ode.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, was yet to respond to text messages sent to his mobile lines on the matter at the time of filing this report.

