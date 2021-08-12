From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ijebu Ode Muslim community was on Wednesday night thrown into mourning following the discovery of the corpse of an Islamic cleric, Alhaji Mushafau Bakare, in Ikangba, Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Alhaji Bakare, who was the Chief Imam of Atiba Community in Ijebuland, was reported missing on Tuesday on his way to an outing within Ijebu Ode.

It was reliably learnt that efforts by his children and Islamic faithful in the town were futile as his mobile lines kept on ringing for hours when the search was on.

His lifeless body was however found inside his new Toyota Highlander on Wednesday night around the Ikangba area in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The corpse was reportedly discovered by police officers attached to Obalende Divisional Police Office, Ijebu Ode.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.