Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Friday, arraign the controversial official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Philomina Chieshe, who claimed that the missing N35 million proceeds in her custody was swallowed by a “mysterious snake”.

Our correspondent exclusively reported the story of the missing money in February, 2018, when Chieshe confirmed to our correspondent that the money was swallowed by a mysterious snake in her office in Makurdi, Benue State JAMB office.

Her confession generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians. It also drew the attention of the police and anti-graft agency. They immediately commenced investigation on the matter.

A statement released in Abuja, on Thursday, indicated that Chieshe will be arraigned alongside five others, namely: Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja.

The statement which was signed by acting EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, explained that the controversial JAMB official was being prosecuted by the EFCC on an eight-count charge, following her refusal to furnish the management of JAMB with the true information on the financial status of JAMB e-cards supplied to the Benue Zonal office between 2014 and 2016.

The statement confirmed that Chieshe’s action was contrary to Section 139 (a) of the Penal Code Law.