Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has inaugurated a committee for the implementation of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into missing Kano children.

Justice Wada Abubakar Umar Rano, who was the Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry in November 2019, is to head the implementation committee.

In his remarks at the inauguration ceremony at the Government House, yesterday, Ganduje said: “We understood that the recommendations as important as they are, should best be implemented by those who made the suggestions.

“There is difference between your former Commission of Inquiry and this Implementation Committee. Your first Committee was time bound. And this one is without any limited time,” he stated.

The governor further explained: “Crime being a continuous process, your work should also be a continuous process. Because we want rest assured that this report will not be dumped. It is part of the major reasons we are revolving you for this assignment.”