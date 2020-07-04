Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has inaugurated a committee for the implementation of the report of the judicial commission of Inquiry into missing Kano children,

The committee is headed by Justice Wada Abubakar Umar Rano, who was the chairman of the commission of inquiry in November 2019.

In his remarks at the inauguration ceremony at the Government House, Saturday, Ganduje said that after the receipt of their report, ‘we understood that the recommendations, as important as they are, should best be implemented by those who made the suggestions.’

‘There is a difference between your former commission of inquiry and this implementation committee. Your first committee was time-bound. And this one is without any limited time,’ he stated.

The governor further explained that ‘crime, being a continuous process, your work should also be a continuous process. Because we want to be rest assured that this report will not be dumped. It is part of the major reasons why we are revolving you for this assignment.’

The judicial commission of inquiry had been inaugurated on October 31, 2019.

The commission was given four weeks to critically look into the cases of missing persons in the state with a view to unravelling the circumstances leading to the crime.

Members of the implementation committee were drawn from both public and private organisations, including civil society groups.