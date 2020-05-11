Lukman Olabiyi

Former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has approached the State High Court, Owerri, seeking an order to stop the House of Assembly from investigating him over alleged missing N19.63 billions.

The fund was alleged to have fraudulently disappeared from the Local Governments (LG) Accounts between May and December 31, 2019.

The former governor is praying the court to grant an order of perpetual injunction restraining the House of Assembly from inviting him for an investigation into the alleged missing LG funds

Respondents in the suit, instituted on May 5, are the Speaker and the clerk of the House of Assembly.

The suit is also asking for an order of the court to set aside any summon or invitation to Ihedioha by the House of Assembly or its agents to appear before it for an investigation on the said LG funds

The fund was declared missing after the release of an interim audit report by the state Auditor General for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, detailing how N19.63B fraudulently disappeared from the LG Accounts between May and December 31, 2019.