From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Some policemen from the Abia State Command over the weekend reportedly went on rampage at the Ndiegoro axis of Aba, Abia State, as they engaged in indiscriminate arrests of residents and set shops ablaze in the area over the death of their colleague and his missing riffle.

This is even as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed deep concern over the mass arrests of citizens around the Ndiegoro area of Aba by officers of the Nigeria Police, as a result of the alleged killing of a policeman around the area.

The mass arrest and setting of shops in the area ablaze by policemen said to have been drawn from divisions under the Aba Area command, was reported to be in continuation of the search for the missing riffle of a colleague from Ndiegoro Police Division, shot dead by armed robbers.

The killed Inspector’s AK-47 riffle was reported to have been taken away by the gunmen who attacked the police team at the Iheorji area of the city.

A resident of the area who spoke under the cover of anonymity for fear of being arrested said, “There has been series of raids and indiscriminate arrests of residents and innocent citizens in the area since last week.

“This has forced many residents to flee their homes to take refuge in other parts of the city.

“One would not know why the police will continue their onslaught on residents of the area, moreover when there is no evidence the gunmen are residing in the place”.

