From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Misters of Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading male pageant competition is gliding into the new year in grand style, securing a mouth-watering deal with leading real estate agency, Alpha Nobis.

The organisation, during a recent exercise to flag off registration for the 2023 edition of the pageant confirmed a sponsorship offer from the renowned realtor. According to the director of the pageant, the winner of this year’s edition will get a plot of land amongst other special incentives packages.

“We are prepared for a special edition of Misters of Nigeria Pageant 2023. It is with delight that we also announce a partnership deal with Nigeria’s foremost real estate agency, Alpha Nobis,” the East Coordinator, Lam Chris said while receiving delegates from the real estate agency in Owerri, Imo state.

“Now, our main winner will walk home with a cash prize, special incentives, allowances and a plot of land courtesy of Alpha Nobis”.

Misters of Nigeria has continued to emerge as Nigeria’s most celebrated pageant competition. Last year, the pageant witnessed a heavy inflow of entries from all corners. This year’s registration is short-timed as entry closes on January 31, 2023.

Interested participants are advised to register via the company’s website, www.mistersofnigeria.com and stand a chance of representing Nigeria in one of the world’s biggest male pageant competitions like Mr Global, Manhunt International, Mr Model International, Mr Friendship International, among others.