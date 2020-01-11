Items needed
•Green “Creme de menthe”
•White rum
How prepare it
•Fill a cocktail glass up to three-quarters of the way with crushed ice.
•Pour in the “Creme de menthe”, followed by the rum, and stir until mixed.
•Garnish with mint and serve.
