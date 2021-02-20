By Peter Anosike

As the March 2, 2021 Mandilas International Trade Centre (MITC), Lagos International Trade Fair Complex executive, election draws near, a survey has revealed that the traders in the market are more favourably disposed to the incumbent President, Chief Tony Okeke in continuing in office.

According to the traders, the reason they would still vote for Okeke for another term is based on his sterling performance.

They said that Okeke has done wonderfully well in his present tenure and, therefore, deserves another tenure to continue with his good work, adding that it would not even be wise to leave the known for the unknown.

The traders said that the reason peace is reigning in Mandilas International Trade Centre today was because of the incumbent president`s demonstration of accountability and transparency in the running of the affairs of the market.

According to them, they have seen Okeke`s manifesto, adding that as an honest, tested and trusted administrator, if he is given another term, he would do even more than what is in the manifesto.

They said that Okeke has demonstrated capacity and competence in the running of the market.

They also said that today, MITC has come first in several fronts among the major markets in Lagos State as a result of the incumbent president`s administrative savvy.