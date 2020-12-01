Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Interswitch Group, has urged young people to be accountable, focused, positive and trustworthy, to drive the growth of the country’s capital market and the Nigerian economy at large. He said this during the digital graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee Programme held recently.

Delivering his keynote address, Elegbe stressed the need for the graduands to engage in constant learning, take calculated risks and imbibe the virtue of trustworthiness. This, he said, will preserve the sanctity and security of the market. He stated that, after the 11-month long rigorous training, the graduands are expected to be logical and strategic thinkers. He encouraged them to think differently, proffer solutions with positive mindset, and be committed to drive growth in the industry, the country and the continent at large. He said: “As young professionals in the financial industry, a critical currency you will be trading with is trust. When investors bring their money to the capital market, they will be buying your trust. They will be investing in the capital market because of how much trust equity the practitioners, including all of you, have built for the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Being trustworthy is an important attribute you all must imbibe.”