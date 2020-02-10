Moses Akaigwe

Less than one year after the latest model of the Mitsubishi L200 was unveiled by Massilia Motors at an impressive event at the Landmark beach in Oniru, Lagos, the vehicle has been named the Pick-up of the Year by the motoring press in the country.

Nominated alongside popular competitors in its segment, the Mitsubishi L200 was adjudged the winner by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) at its annual awards held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

Managing Director of Massilia Motors/Country delegate of CFAO Group in Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Pelletier, stated that his company is elated by the recognition given to the pick-up, which has over the years been a key player across various Nigerian industries.

It would be recalled that during the launch of the latest model last year, Mr. Pelletier had said: “Mitsubishi L200 is very important to us because it represents 80 percent of our sales, and I am optimistic that customers will like the new generation L200”.

Mr. Thomas Pelletier, who was also recognised as the Most Innovative CEO of the Year during the NAJA Awards, maintained that “in terms of value for money, we are the best because we do not compromise in quality delivery and our Mitsubishi cars have been tried and tested over the years”. Our after-sales support is backed by qualified technicians who have been adequately trained by the Japanese manufacturer.”

Massilia Motors General Manager for Sales, Mr. Tunji Itiola, explained that the enhanced rugged exterior features and advanced safety features are prominent inclusions in the new vehicle which comes in three variants: single/double cabins 4×2 and double cabin 4×4 powered by a 2.4-litre engine. The new pick-up is available in Massilia and CFAO Motors showrooms nationwide.

The Mitsubishi L200 pick-up gained popularity through its constant evolution in the last 40 years thanks to its driving dynamics, running costs, standard kit and attractive prices.

The L200 is used as a utility vehicle in a wide variety of applications such as construction sites, Fast Moving Consumer Goods distribution, and oil field sites, among others.

Massilia Motors is the joint venture of the CFAO Group and the Chanrai Group uniting forces to deliver customer satisfaction. With operations run by the CFAO group, Massilia Motors is the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Line-up includes: ASX, Eclipse Cross, Outlander, Pajero, Pajero Sport, and the L200 pick-up.