Mitsubishi Motors Limited and She-Leads Africa have sealed a pact that targets growing the number of female entrepreneurs as well as increasing the financial fortunes of Nigerian businesswomen.

A statement by the two firms made available to Daily Sun said under the partnership, Mitsubishi Motors Limited and She-Leads Africa have established a mentorship scheme where aspiring Nigerian women entrepreneurs are selected and given the opportunity to meet their favourite mentors (either in the business, entertainment and fashion industries) while having a ride inside a Mitsubishi car.

The scheme is tagged ‘Drive Time – Meet A Mentor’. The first episode was held in Lagos and featured Arese Ugwu, financial expert and author of the bestselling, ‘The Smart Money Woman’

Arese shared her experiences and gave financial advice to Gagu Ojo, Doctor of optometry, Co-Founder and Creative Director of WhoGoMake Hub Limited on how to make money and scale up her one-year old business.

However, Aside Arese Ugwu, the fun and inspiring six-part series also features high profile personalities from the business, beauty, fashion and entertainment industries, including: Veronica Ebie-Odeka, International Fashion Stylist and Founder VANE Polish; Piriye Isokrari, CEO of Aristokrat Group; Dodos Uvieghara, make up artist and beauty entrepreneur; and DJ Spinall, celebrity DJ & producer;

With the ‘Drive-Time series’, She-Leads Africa, a pan-african social enterprise platform dedicated to identifying and promoting local talents, and Mitsubishi Motors Limited seeks to help help young women build their professional profile, enhance their knowledge, accomplish their entrepreneurial dreams, while also assisting the Nigerian government in its quest to create jobs for thousands of unemployed citizens.