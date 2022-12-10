By Sam Otti

God visited the family of Mr Cyril Onu of Umuogbuagu Village, Enugu-Ezike in Igbo-Eze North LGA, Enugu State on November 18, 2004 when his wife, Chinenye, was delivered of quadruplets (three boys and one girl) at a local maternity in the area.

Onu recalled that a medical scan conducted on his wife revealed twins, and they were shocked to discover other babies pushing out after the first two babies were delivered. His wife earlier had four children from separate births. The birth of the multiple babies filled the entire neighbourhood with awe, as people thronged to the Onu family to see the bundle of joy.

The quadruplets clocked 18 years on Friday, November 18, 2022. The usual quietness of their residence at 94 Alor Uno Road, Nsukka was shattered by prayers of thanksgiving, as the family celebrated divine benevolence and protection. Above all, this year, two of the quadruplets secured admission into the University of Nigeria Nsukka to study Law and Physical Sciences respectively.

It has not been a rosy adventure for the Onu family. Their joy continues to leak whenever they remember the unfulfilled promises of the then administration in Enugu State and other organisations to the quadruplets. The scholarship awarded to the children by the immediate past Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime has not been implemented till date. Also, a housing project promised by a religious body for the children ended only on paper. Mr Onu recounted how the former Governor, Sulivan Chime, awarded scholarship to the children, on behalf of the Enugu State Government, on January 2, 2008, when he hosted the Onu family in his official residence.

Findings by this reporter revealed that on 16th September, 2014, an internal memo with reference number GHS/22/XXIX/228 from Ifeoma Nwobodo (Mrs), Chief of Staff to Governor Sullivan Chime, directed the Hon Commissioner of Education as follows: “His Excellency has graciously approved as prayed in the letter under reference the following: Scholarship fee for all the quadruplets up to university education (first degree level). Accordingly, you are directed to take appropriate steps to implement His Excellency’s approval”. This memo was received and acknowledged by the Hon Commissioner of Education on 30th September, 2014.

On November 2, 2014, a memo with reference number ENS/MOE/COM/211/54 titled Re: Plea for Fulfilment of Promises to Onu Quadruplets, from the Hon Commissioner of Education, Prof Uchechukwu Christopher Okoro to the Governor, stated as follows: “His Excellency had before now approved the award of scholarship in respect of the Onu quadruplets vide Government House Letter dated 16th September, 2014 Ref:GHS/22/XXIX/228….The financial implication of the award for 2013/2014 academic session amounts to N100,000 (one hundred thousand naira) at the rate of N25,000 for each beneficiary. Prayer: Your Excellency is most graciously invited to note and approve the release of N100,000 to take care of the financial details of the quadruplets so as to enable them continue with the pursuit of their academic careers”.

A letter reconfirming the scholarship came on 27th May, 2015 from the Chief of Staff to Governor, Nnanna Victor Atuonwu, with Ref no GHS/22/XXX/148, directing the Hon Commissioner as follows: “Furtherance to this office letter reference no GHS/22/XXIX/228. Dated 16th September, 2014 on the above subject (copy attached), His Excellency, the governor has graciously approved. As prayed in the letter under reference the following: Scholarship for all the quadruplets up to the university education (sic) (first degree level). Accordingly, you are requested to take necessary steps to implement His Excellency’s approval”. This memo was copied to Mr Onu with a message: “Above is for your information and follow-up reference your letter dated 11th September, 2014 on the matter.”

Onu appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to revisit the issue and grant justice to the quadruplets. He argued that starting a fresh application with all the bureaucratic bottlenecks of civil service would be an effort in futility, and urged the state government to trace the existing files whose references were quoted above.

Onu married his wife Chinenye in 1994, and the couple took a long break after four children. But nature had its way when his wife became pregnant again after four years and gave birth to multiple babies: Stephen, Gift, Charles and Miracle. With a handful of babies, the family business crashed and left the family sinking in penury.

“It has not been easy. You know how expensive it is to train one student in secondary school, let alone having eight children. The tuition fees, feeding, clothing, medical cost and other necessities make it a big burden. But we thank God for everything. People have been assisting us all these while but things are really challenging. We are really in a difficult situation”, he said.

Part of the problem facing the family at the moment was their inability to secure a bigger accommodation. Since the birth of the children, they’ve been living in a two -room apartment. He said several promises made by some individuals and organizations for the upkeep of the children were never fulfilled.

Onu said the Catholic Institute for Development, Justice and Peace (CIDJAP) of Enugu Diocese visited the family shortly after the birth of the children with a promise to ease their accommodation problem. But nothing has been heard from the group, save for a report in the CIDJAP Quarterly Magazine of January- March edition, 2007, claiming that the family has been provided a home by the organisation.

The report, which was made available to this reporter stated as follows: “Quadruplets own home sponsored by CIDJAP. A set of quadruplets delivered by a family in Nsukka have attracted the support of the Catholic Institute for Development, Justice and peace (CIDJAP), Enugu, which granted funds for the building of a family home to shelter the children and the family”.

Mr Onu said the promise has not been fulfilled till date. According to him, the Institute asked him in 2005 to bring the cost of the building and he consulted an architect who gave an estimate of N2million, but he was surprised that the institute never discussed the issue with him again.

Onu further appealed to kind hearted Nigerians, foreign bodies, religious groups and non-governmental organisations for support in giving the children a bright future. He said those wishing to reach the family can also call 08038364002 or 07084494844.