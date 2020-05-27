Samuel Bello
IT was totally a bleak Easter celebration for
most Christians understandably because of
the Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging mankind across the globe. Many Christians frowned at the situation, arguing that
Easter has never been celebrated in their
generation without the usual funfair.
It was that bad that many churches even
went digital, promising to continue with
digital transmission even after COVID-19.
Some clerics, however, believed that COVID-19 came to solve a congregational problem in the sense many worshippers were
just Sunday-Sunday types, emphasising
that pastors broadcasting to members of his
church at any time will be the biggest takeaway and advantage COVID-19 brought to
Christians.
Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) expressed mixed feelings on the
effects of the pandemic to Easter celebration. A worshiper with Foursquare Gospel
Church, Asokoro, Joshua Robinson, claimed
that church services are not suspended yet,
insisting that Holy Communion service was
recently done on live streaming:
“The senior pastor cut his bread and drank
his wine in his home and church members did the same thing. It looked weird but as we
all say, God is everywhere. Holiness is key
to success and peace of mind. I celebrated
both Good Friday and Easter Sunday at
home. I went nowhere. My daily routine
has always involved me being in church or
work. Asides that, I stay at home.
“All excos used zoom caller to see each
other and have subsequent meetings afterwards. It all ends in having faith in God and
praying together. He that prays together stays
together. I believe the world is healing and
this isn’t the end of the world. It is a phase.”
A recently married resident of Fort Royal
Estate, Airport Road, Theophilus Temple,
told our correspondent that he embarked on
a picnic with his wife and friends inside the
garden at the estate. The wife, Grace, disclosed that she prepared snacks, fried and
grilled chicken for the party: “If we could
not go out to celebrate, then we would bring
the party to ourselves. We got drinks from
the supermarket and many more.”
Grace, a hotel manager, also expressed
worry over the continued lockdown, asking
when it would be over: “The debit alerts are
now more than credit. That is very scary and
upsetting. Never believed this virus would
take this long to disappear or get a cure,
2020 is the worst year.” A final year student of Babcock University in Ogun State, Precious Okaba, lamented
that he was almost done with his project and
defence when COVID-19 placed him on a
standstill: “I could not go out to celebrate
Easter even if I had wanted to. The roadblocks were scary.
“I do not want the police to use me to
make some cash. I do not totally believe
that the virus is in this country. But with the
rising death cases, I am starting to have a
rethink. I just wonder how thousands would
die in a developed country when the African continent is barely able to monitor the
spread.
“Sometimes I question the decisions our
spiritual leaders take. These are leaders that
are supposed to be preaching calmness and
positivity. But some are busy spreading conspiracy theories. Positivity should be shared
instead of fear because at the end COVID-19
will definitely not last forever.”
John, an attendant at Shasha Garden, Garki, said the spot has been closed: “We are
not allowed to open the garden but we still
sell to some customers who were frequent
visitors. As for Easter celebration, nobody
came around. It was just us workers. It is really affecting the business. Some of us have
been sacked because we were of no use to
the business growing. I believe everything
would be better soon by God’s grace.”
Leave a Reply