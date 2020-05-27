Samuel Bello

IT was totally a bleak Easter celebration for

most Christians understandably because of

the Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging mankind across the globe. Many Christians frowned at the situation, arguing that

Easter has never been celebrated in their

generation without the usual funfair.

It was that bad that many churches even

went digital, promising to continue with

digital transmission even after COVID-19.

Some clerics, however, believed that COVID-19 came to solve a congregational problem in the sense many worshippers were

just Sunday-Sunday types, emphasising

that pastors broadcasting to members of his

church at any time will be the biggest takeaway and advantage COVID-19 brought to

Christians.

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) expressed mixed feelings on the

effects of the pandemic to Easter celebration. A worshiper with Foursquare Gospel

Church, Asokoro, Joshua Robinson, claimed

that church services are not suspended yet,

insisting that Holy Communion service was

recently done on live streaming:

“The senior pastor cut his bread and drank

his wine in his home and church members did the same thing. It looked weird but as we

all say, God is everywhere. Holiness is key

to success and peace of mind. I celebrated

both Good Friday and Easter Sunday at

home. I went nowhere. My daily routine

has always involved me being in church or

work. Asides that, I stay at home.

“All excos used zoom caller to see each

other and have subsequent meetings afterwards. It all ends in having faith in God and

praying together. He that prays together stays

together. I believe the world is healing and

this isn’t the end of the world. It is a phase.”

A recently married resident of Fort Royal

Estate, Airport Road, Theophilus Temple,

told our correspondent that he embarked on

a picnic with his wife and friends inside the

garden at the estate. The wife, Grace, disclosed that she prepared snacks, fried and

grilled chicken for the party: “If we could

not go out to celebrate, then we would bring

the party to ourselves. We got drinks from

the supermarket and many more.”

Grace, a hotel manager, also expressed

worry over the continued lockdown, asking

when it would be over: “The debit alerts are

now more than credit. That is very scary and

upsetting. Never believed this virus would

take this long to disappear or get a cure,

2020 is the worst year.” A final year student of Babcock University in Ogun State, Precious Okaba, lamented

that he was almost done with his project and

defence when COVID-19 placed him on a

standstill: “I could not go out to celebrate

Easter even if I had wanted to. The roadblocks were scary.

“I do not want the police to use me to

make some cash. I do not totally believe

that the virus is in this country. But with the

rising death cases, I am starting to have a

rethink. I just wonder how thousands would

die in a developed country when the African continent is barely able to monitor the

spread.

“Sometimes I question the decisions our

spiritual leaders take. These are leaders that

are supposed to be preaching calmness and

positivity. But some are busy spreading conspiracy theories. Positivity should be shared

instead of fear because at the end COVID-19

will definitely not last forever.”

John, an attendant at Shasha Garden, Garki, said the spot has been closed: “We are

not allowed to open the garden but we still

sell to some customers who were frequent

visitors. As for Easter celebration, nobody

came around. It was just us workers. It is really affecting the business. Some of us have

been sacked because we were of no use to

the business growing. I believe everything

would be better soon by God’s grace.”