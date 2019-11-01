Alex Adewale of Nigeria began the defence of his title at Puma Engineering Wheelchair Tennis Championship with a convincing 6-0, 6-2 win over Abdurasak Nuhu of Ghana.

The top ranked Nigerian was decisive in his shots hitting series of winners to move closer to the title he won as an underdog to a Kenyan last year.

Adewale, however, reckoned that he will have to be at his best if he is to repeat his spectacular feat of last year, which saw him also clinch the doubles title with compatriot Wasiu Yusu, who, on his part, got the better of compatriot Idowu Ajani, also in straight sets.

“I played well, but I have to admit that the opposition’s are tougher this term,” he said in reference to a couple of Kenyans who were impressive on the first day of action in Abuja.

Former Nigeria number one player, Tosin Dawodu, had her hope dashed with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 loss to Asiya Sururu, in a match that lasted almost three hours.