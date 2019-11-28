Paul Erewuba

The Warrior Sports Championship (WSC) Mixed Martial Arts Fight Night will take place on December 1st, inside the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the main fight is a Light Heavyweight title fight between Nigeria’s Emmanuel Onoja and Tali Tessia Adolphe of Cote d’Ivoire.

Other bouts include a Middleweight title fight between Christ Frank and Horatius Alonu, Hussein Mandi of Lebanon will take on Nigeria’s Igwe Christian, while Eniola Busari will slug it out with Idowu Ejiro.

Others are Uchejim vs Hassan Mandour, Ogedengbe Samuel vs Adeleye Olanrewaju, Goodluck Opara vs Uzor Kingsley Sadiq Mohammed vs Aliu Lateef and Juliet Chukwu against Jane Friday.Speaking at a conference in Lagos to announce the event, Warrior Sports Championship President, Ikechukwu Nwobodo, said this 3rd edition would be a fight to remember, promising that his outfit is looking forward to staging the fight in other regions of the country.

The President of PG Sports Nigeria Ltd, Gbolahan Lawanson, partners of WSC, said his outfit believes in Mix Martial Arts, hence their interest in partnering to promote the sport.

“Our intention is to promote this sport and make it popular. We look forward to December 1.”