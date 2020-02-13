Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There was mixed reactions in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital on Thursday as the Supreme Court nullified the election of APC’s Chief David Lyon and his running mate, Senator Degi Biobarakuma Eremieyo.

The Supreme Court had upheld the ruling of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja which disqualified Senator Eremieyo on the grounds of certificate forgery.

While there was wild jubilation in the camp of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), there was sadness in that of the APC.

Most of the APC members who had thronged the Samson Siasia Stadium to witness the parade rehearsal for tomorrow’s inauguration of Lyon were downcast.

At the Bayelsa State Government House, outgoing officials of the Governor Seriake Dickson-led administration was seen dancing and hugging one another.

Top officials of the APC said Lyon was going to address the press.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court.

He also congratulated the flag bearer of the PDP in the November 16 governorship election, Senator Douye Diri, and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ehrudjakpor, on their well-deserved victory at the Supreme Court.

Iworiso-Markson in a statement in Yenagoa described the judgement as divine, adding that it reflected the true wishes of the people.

While congratulating Diri and Ehrudjakpor, he expressed gratitude to God Almighty and judges at the apex court for standing true to the law.

He also thanked Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for his support to Diri and Ehrudjakpor throughout the trying period of the legal battle which ended in praise.

According to him, the victory of Diri and Ehrudjakpor will further the course of development which Governor Dickson had laid in the last eight years.

He said: “I heartily congratulate Senator Douye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor for this befitting victory, as the Supreme Court has once more demonstrated its uprightness and credibility.

“It is my deep conviction that Senators Diri and Ehrudjakpor will fulfill the expectations and yearnings of Bayelsans, consolidate on the achievements of Governor Dickson for a more prosperous state”.

Meanwhile there is relative calm in the Yenagoa as people are going about their normal businesses.

Also security has been beef up in strategic locations in the state.