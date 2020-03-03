Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

It was celebration galore at the Government House today where most people trooped to felicitate with the Governor Uzodinma who was also in a joyous mood. Uzodinma who was in the state attending a state function when the news was delivered to him later danced with some of his supporters at the statehouse.

Also, supporters of the governor displayed various fireworks on the streets to celebrate his victory.

Speaking on his victory, Governor Uzodinma said it had demonstrated once more that there is hope Imo will be better, while applauding the judiciary for its landmark judgement.

Uzodinma who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Oguwuike Nwachukwu said “the victory is for the people and democracy and this has shown that Imo is hopeful that it would be better again.”

Meanwhile the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed sadness at the dismissal of Emeka Ihedioha’s Supreme Court hearing, describing the judges action as absolute corruption.

In a statement by made public by the publicity secretary of the group Emma Powerful in Owerri, IPOB vowed to let the world know of what he described as injustice done to Ihedioha.

According to the statement “we are saddened that the Supreme Court of Nigeria has allowed itself to become a willing tool of the Caliphate in its quest to conquer and subjugate Biafraland through Efulefus.

“It defies logic that unaccounted and untraceable result sheets were admitted by the court. The world will now understand how corrupt Nigerian judiciary really is. This miscarriage of justice will be made known to the whole world.”

On the other hand, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly , Godfrey Dikeocha, has described the Supreme Court judgement as “justice according to Law” and not sentiment.

He maintained that any contrary judgement would have amounted to an assault on the constitution and the law. “As a lawyer, I commend the noble judges for a sound and legal judgement; it’s victory for the rule of law, the integrity of the Supreme Court has been upheld by this judgement,” Dikeocha stated.