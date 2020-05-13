Joe Effiong, Uyo

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Akwa Ibom Council, has expressed surprise at the closure of livestock markets in the state by the government.

NLC Chairman, Sunny James, told Daily Sun, yesterday, that he was yet to be briefed on the reasons for the closure in order to weigh its implications on the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

He said Labour would only issue a statement on the matter from an informed position after getting full information from the government and the public.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Spokesman, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, equally expressed ignorance of details of the closure, saying the “party has not yet been fully briefed on the closure.”

Governor Udom Emmanuel had announced the closure of livestock markets with effect from Monday, May 11, 2020.

The governor’s directives conveyed by the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem said: “I have been directed by Governor Emmanuel to announce the immediate shutdown of livestock markets in the state for the rest of May 2020.”