Mix reactions, yesterday, trailed the demolition of General Aguiyi Ironsi tunnel at the House of Assembly Junction on the Owerri/Port Harcourt Road, Imo State.

Former governor Rochas Okorocha had constructed the tunnel during his administration.

One of the staff of the construction company, engaged by the government, told Daily Sun that the state had contracted them to build a roundabout at the site.

While most residents commended the demolition of the tunnel, which they described as a disaster and a danger to road users because of the poor quality of the tunnel, others, who are mostly supporters of the former governor, described the Governor Hope Uzodinma administration’ action as an act of vendetta.

A resident, Joshua Chibuzor, commended the state government for its action, saying the tunnel was poorly constructed and noted that whenever it rains the tunnel is also flooded.

“I commend the Uzodinma administration for the demolition of the tunnel because it was poorly constructed and it is a danger to motorists. I also want the government to demolish the one at Concorde junction,” he said.

But, Amadi Eche said the demolition, which he said has helped in the flow of traffic, was done out of vendetta.