George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Mixed reactions trails the demolition on Thursday by the ministry of works of the General Aguiyi Ironsi tunnel at the House of Assembly junction along the Owerri / Port Harcourt in the state metropolis.

Recall that erstwhile Governor Rochas Okorocha Okorocha, had constructed the tunnel during his administration.

One of the staff of the construction company engaged by the state government told our correspondent in confidence that the state government had contracted them to build a roundabout at the site.

However, while most residents have commended the demolition of the tunnel by the state government which they described as a disaster and a danger to road users because of the poor quality of the tunnels. Other residents who are mostly supporters of the former governor have described the action of the Governor Uzodinmma administration as an act of vendetta.

Mr. Joshua Chibuzor commended the state government for its action saying that the tunnel was poorly constructed and ought have demolished because of the danger it posed to motorists .He further noted that whenever it rains that the tunnel is also flooded with water.

” I commend the administration of Hope Uzodinmma for ordering for the demolition of the Tunnel because it was poorly constructed and it even became a danger to motorist and worse is that whenever it rains the tunnel is flooded with water and I also want the government to demolish the one at Concorde junction “.

Also, Ebube Tony commended the state government for taking the measure, noting that the the tunnel because of its poor construction was nothing but a death trap.

But, Mr. Amadi Eche said that the demolition of the tunnel which he said has helped in the flow of traffic was done out of vendetta . He stressed that ‘ We all know that Hope Uzodinmma is a political enemy of Rochas Okorocha and what he is doing is to tar Okorocha with black. Why would he demolish the tunnel when he has not been able to repair all the roads.’

Similarly, Emelike Igbokwe noted that instead of demolition that the state government should have reinforced the the tunnel.

” For me it is just part of the political fight of Hope Uzodinmma against Rochas Okorocha in order to discredit him otherwise what Hope Uzodinmma should have done is to reinforce the tunnel but because of the political hatred for Rochas Okorocha he demolished the tunnel. But what the government has simply done is to waste the public fund ” .

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, said that the tunnel was demolished as a result of the professional advise the state government received.

He dismissed the speculation that the tunnel was demolished as a result of political vendetta