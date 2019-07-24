Ben Dunno, Warri

The announcement of the re-deployment of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ovwian-Aladja, CSP Anietie Eyoh, to Asaba division by the Delta State Police Command, has continued to generate mixed reactions from stakeholders in the community.

Spokesman of the Udu kingdom, Chief Happy Saiki, said the announcement came to the community as a shock considering the fact the people were looking up to him to assist in tackling the menace of cultism that had become very rampant in the area.

According to him, “we are still shocked by the news of his redeployment from our community. This is a man (referring to CSP Anietie Eyoh) who had barely stayed weeks in this area as DPO before all the cultists who had been terrorizing us started moving out.”

“We want to plead with the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke, to rescind his decision on this transfer directive because we are very optimistic that if he’s allowed to stay longer, Udu community would experience the kind of peace every law-abiding indigene craved”.

However, the Udu Unit Coordinator of Committee for Defense Of Human Rights (CDHR) Comrade Derrick Agberen, noted that the redeployment of CSP Eyoh, out of the area was very timely, considering the records of rights abuses and human rights violation cases against him.

While admitting that the police officer was a dogged, determined and resilience crime fighter going by his antecedents in various places he had worked within the state, Comrade Agberen, said the DPO had the penchant of abusing the administration of criminal justice law, especially as regards suspects.

Agberen also faulted the earlier claim by CSP Eyoh that CDHR membership in the state was made up of yahoo boysand cultists, saying there was no iota of truth in the claim as CDHR remains one of the most vibrant and committed rights group in the nation’s history.

“The struggle of this organisation began right from our founding fathers’ and in no wise would you want to bring this reputable name down over mere allegations that cannot be substantiated.”

The likes of Beko Ransome Kuti, Femi Falana (SAN),Prof. Festus Iyayi, Prof. Lucky Akaruese, Comrade Sunny Enenuvwedia, Barrister Malachy Ugwumadu who is the present National President and Comrade Dr. Prince Kehinde Taiga, current Delta State chairman, have sacrificed so much in protection of human rights”, he stated.

“Our case with you in all the places you’ve worked as DPO had always been hinged on the principle of justice, equity and fairness, as we cannot close our eyes and allow you to subject suspects to all sorts of abuses and intimidation without trial and conviction.”