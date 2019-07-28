“Now, on the issue of the Shiites, they followed normal legal process in the proscription, now if the Shiites group felt that the proscription is wrong the law allows them to come up with an application to set it aside.

“What happened is that this time around they (government) followed the law unlike when they proscribed IPOB, they didn’t follow the law, they didn’t go to court they just made a pronouncement until some of us made an intervention and they now had to go to court.

Ubani said in a chat with Sunday Sun that “it’s a matter of evidence now, if the group applies to the court to set aside that proscription order, the government will produce evidence to show why they need to be proscribed, whereas the group will be struggling with evidence to show why they should not have been proscribed in the first place.

“That proscription order was obtained ex-parte, now if the Shiites feel that the proscription was unlawful or wrong or done without proper information on the side of the Federal Government they will come and approach the court and the court will have to listen to both parties before it can now make a ruling or an order.

“If the court is convinced that the order was obtained wrongfully, the court can nullify the proscription. You know there are conditions before you can brand any group a terrorist group. Their activities must be clearly inimical to the interest and peace of the country or society, they must have done acts that you consider very unlawful, i.e. they must have created some levels of crisis in the country that will not warrant the state to just fold its hands and allow a total breakdown of law and order.

“They must have carried out massive killings and all that or acts that involve the death of such a great magnitude before you can brand them a terrorist group or be proscribed. So, it’s a matter of evidence now, if the group applies to the court to set aside that proscription, so the government will produce evidence to show why they need to be proscribed, whereas the group will be struggling with evidence to show why they should not or shouldn’t have been proscribed in the first place. So, the court now will be placed in a better position after looking at the evidence from both parties in other to arrive at the judgment that will satisfy the justice of the matter. So, it’s a matter of evidence at this point”.

A Lagos-based pastor, Apostle Peter Oboh has sued for peace and cooperation with the security agents, following days of protests in Abuja and Nigeria in general by the Shiites.

Expressing worry over the breach of peace, while speaking to Sunday Sun in Lagos, Oboh said it had become imperative for President Mohammadu Buhari to quickly arrest the situation before it gets out of proportion. Oboh who was former British and Commonwealth Light-Heavyweight boxing champion before he dropped the gloves for the Bible, commended the Buhari-led government, but added that Nigeria should not be allowed to disintegrate with pockets of violence here and there. Oboh said:”I want to send my condolences to the families of the late DSP, journalist and the civilians that died. I strongly feel President Buhari should draft the army to stop further clashes, as we hear the group is still spoiling for war.” A Shiite member, Abdullahi Musa, said despite the order, the group would not relent in its activities which he described as religious in nature. Musa, who, however, said that he was not speaking for the group, added that the court order was in his view, a “senseless decision” of government given the spate of killings allegedly “perpetrated by security operatives without prosecution of culprits.”