From Magnus Eze, Enugu, Ndubuisi Orji, Aidoghie Paulinus, Okwe Obi, Fred Ezeh, Abuja, Desmond Mgboh, Kano and Bamigbola Gbolangunte, Akure

Commendations, condemnations and indifference have trailed the list of ministerial nominees released by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dismissed it as “colourless” and “uninspiring,” former senior special assistant to President Buhari on House of Representatives Matters, Suleiman AbdulRahaman Kawu hailed it.

The PDP, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, said the list did not indicate any hope of purposeful governance by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It said the list is replete “with incompetent individuals who failed in their erstwhile ministerial assignments and left their ministries in a shambles” noting that the nominees cannot fulfill the expectations of Nigerians.

Second Republic politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai also faulted it. In a statement in Kano, he said “the nomination of certain people perceived to be fantastically corrupt made mockery of the president’s war against corruption. The fact that returnees are many means the policy of the new government will not be much different with that of the outgoing.”

However, Kawu applauded Buhari for keeping to his words to pick from people who are known to him, either in the party or in his personal capacity.

But the Serving Overseer, Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, said he wished the incoming ministers the best as they pilot the affairs of the nation.

Asked how he felt about the list, Bakare said: “I don’t have any feelings. My feelings are my feelings. I don’t have any feelings at all. I wish them the best and may God grant them grace and wisdom to make the second term better than the first.”

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu applauded the nomination of Senator Tayo Alasoadura, former commissioner for Finance who represented Ondo Central senatorial district in the eighth senate.

In a statement by his media aide, he expressed confidence in the ability of Alasoadura to discharge the responsibilities that may be assigned to him.

“Undoubtedly, President Muhammedu Buhari has made a wise choice by choosing Senator Alasoadura who has demonstrated over the years, an unquenchable desire for excellence, hard work and commitment to assigned responsibilities,” he said.

President of the Acedemic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said the union would not be in hurry to comment on the list.

“Besides, it’ll be a difficult task for us to make comparative analysis of the ministerial nominees because portfolio was not attached to their names. It could have been easier for if that was done.

He, however, reminded the president and nominees that Nigerians expect much from them as regards dividends of democracy and better life.

But the nomination of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has split the APC) in Enugu State.

While the State Chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye described his re-nomination as a “terrible mistake,” pioneer Deputy Chairman of the chapter, Adolphus Ude, said the teeming members of the party were in jubilant mood.

Nwoye in a statement said going by Onyeama’s alleged abysmal performance during the president’s first tenure in office, such “character ought not to have any business being reappointed.”

He said that the development was neither in the interest of the state nor Nigeria in general, adding that the ex-minister did more harm than good to the APC in Enugu state during his first outing in the cabinet, including working against the party.

But addressing newsmen in Enugu, Ude, said Onyeama remained one of the finest members of the Buhari cabinet.

“Onyeama is no doubt a progressive element who drove the party’s campaign across the 17 Local Government Areas of Enugu State. The votes garnered by the party were through his selfless effort.”

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), also criticised Buhari for nominating “party loyalists most of who failed as either state’s governors or ministers in the last cabinet.”

Its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement, said: “Some of these political liabilities will simply be sleeping on duty and gulping billions of national resources without adding any value to the body polity. Is this legacy of waste and redundancy what Mr. President promised us?”