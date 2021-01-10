From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky (Benin), Ndubuisi Orji and Godwin Tsa (Abuja)

Reactions yesterday trailed the judgment of the Abuja Federal High Court dismissing the perjury and forgery suit instituted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a member of the party, William Edobor, against Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, with former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Oyegun, saying that the outcome of the suit was not unexpected.

“No need to comment, it was just that it was not unexpected. I hope they will now let the governor settle down to do his job,” he said.

‎In his comment, South-South National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih said: “The victory at the Federal High Court in Abuja only reaffirmed the verdict of the people in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

On his part, PDP Edo State Chairman, Tony Azegbeimi said‎: “The victory is sweet, we are happy and we dedicate it to God Almighty. We thank the judiciary for standing with the truth; they have once again proved they are the hope of the common man.

“I urge the APC not to appeal because the governor of Edo State has a massive plan for the state and should not be distracted. When the governor does well, everybody enjoys it, not PDP alone.”

But his counterpart and‎ Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in Edo State, Col David Imuse (rtd), in his reaction, said the party would appeal the ruling by the Federal High Court.

‎Imuse in a statement signed by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwan, said the party’s legal team would immediately move to study the judgement and file an appeal.

He expressed hope that the judiciary would remain upright and always ensure that the will of the people and rule of law prevail.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, while lauding the court judgment described the verdict as the triumph of justice and a victory for democracy.

The opposition party noted that the judgement is a seal on Obaseki’s victory at the September 19, 2020 Edo governorship election.

“Indeed, the instant jubilation on the streets of Edo state at the news of the judgment is a resounding testimony that justice has been upheld and that Governor Obaseki’s election was in line with the wishes and aspiration of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo state,” the party stated.